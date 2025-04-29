Wiggins racked up 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wiggins didn't do much to help his team avoid elimination Monday, as he continued to struggle offensively. The Kansas product finished the regular season strong with back-to-back 20-point performances, but never got near that total in this first-round series with the Cavaliers, scoring a combined 46 points throughout four straight losses. The 29-year-old's season comes to an end, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 37.2 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc in this series.