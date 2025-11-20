Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Drops 17 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins had 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 victory over the Warriors.
Wednesday wasn't really much of a revenge game for Wiggins against his former team, as he produced numbers to his standard, but his consistency on both ends of the floor has been great for Miami. Through 15 games, Wiggins averages 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.8 threes.
