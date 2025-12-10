Wiggins ended Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

Wiggins has made a three in eight consecutive contests (and all but two games this season), averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.8 threes on a 42.4 percent clip in that span. His two-way presence has been invaluable to both Miami and fantasy managers so far.