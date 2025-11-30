Wiggins posted 31 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 loss to the Pistons.

Wiggins made his second straight appearance following a three-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, bouncing back from a lackluster performance during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. The veteran forward scored a game- and season-high 31 points, marking his first outing with 20-plus points since Nov. 10. He also matched his season high in steals, which he set Oct. 28.