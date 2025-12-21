Wiggins (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins was unable to play in the Heat's loss to the Celtics on Friday due to lower-back pain, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play in Sunday's road contest. With both Wiggins and Davion Mitchell returning to action, Jaime Jaquez and Kasparas Jakucionis will likely revert to bench roles.