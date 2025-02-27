Now Playing

Wiggins (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Wiggins popped up on the injury report Thursday, with the veteran forward now dealing with a sprained right ankle. In six games with the Heat since being traded to Miami, Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

