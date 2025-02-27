Wiggins (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Wiggins popped up on the injury report Thursday, with the veteran forward now dealing with a sprained right ankle. In six games with the Heat since being traded to Miami, Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
More News
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Will play vs. Atlanta•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Hits for game-high 23 in loss•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Solid showing vs. Toronto•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Set to start against Toronto•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Cleared for Friday•