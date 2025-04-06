Wiggins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Wiggins is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive contest due to right hamstring tendinopathy. If the 30-year-old forward remains on the shelf, Pelle Larsson will likely receive the starting nod versus Philadelphia.
