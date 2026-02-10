Wiggins chipped in 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to the Jazz.

Wiggins turned in a decent shooting line, which led to a team-high 26 points, but it wasn't enough to defeat a Utah club that elected to sit the majority of its frontcourt down the stretch of a close game. The Kansas product has looked strong on the offensive end lately, putting up 26 points in two of his last three showings while managing to make an impact in other categories. Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five appearances.