Wiggins posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during the Heat's 98-96 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Wiggins was given the green light to return Friday from a one-game absence due to left hamstring tightness. That injury didn't appear to hamper the veteran forward at all, as he played a team-high 38 points while leading the Heat in both points and three-pointers. It was Wiggins' highest-scoring game since Jan. 11 against the Thunder, when he scored 23 points while connecting on a season-high seven three-pointers. He has averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 29.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.