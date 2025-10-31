Wiggins provided 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 loss to the Spurs.

Norman Powell's (groin) absence has resulted in a nice boost for Wiggins, who's averaged 22.5 points over the last two games. In order for Miami to maximize its potential, Wiggins needs to replicate this kind of production once Powell returns to the starting five. Wiggins' defensive acumen is never in question, and he's exhibiting decent rebound and steal totals to begin the season.