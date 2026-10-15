Wiggins scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive night, leading the Heat with 20 points and 15 boards in a near triple-double, and Wiggins thrived alongside him, finishing second on the team in scoring. The 31-year-old forward is coming off a solid first full season in Miami, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 68 regular-season contests while shooting a career-best 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, and the presence of Antetokounmpo in the lineup could open things up even more for secondary scoring options like Wiggins.