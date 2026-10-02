Wiggins' versatility should allow him to fit comfortably alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami's other high-usage players this season, according to Heat reporter Zachary Weinberger.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Wiggins' ability to adapt to playing alongside other stars, noting that the veteran has become increasingly effective playing off the ball despite previously serving as a No. 1 option. Spoelstra also highlighted Wiggins' ability to defend opposing teams' top players while remaining capable of creating with the ball, giving Miami flexibility in how it utilizes him within its revamped lineup.