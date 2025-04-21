Wiggins chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After missing seven of the last nine regular-season games due to a hamstring issue, Wiggins is not expected to have any limitations during the postseason. Across 17 appearances with his new team, Wiggins produced averages of 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.