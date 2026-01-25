Wiggins is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to left hamstring tightness.

The probable tag indicates that the injury isn't considered a serious issue and that Wiggins should play in Sunday's contest. The veteran wing has averaged 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 29.4 minutes per game since Jan. 1.