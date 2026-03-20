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Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Out again for Saturday
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1 min read
Wiggins (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Wiggins will be sidelined for an eighth straight game Saturday, and he remains without a timetable to return. Consider him questionable at best for Monday's game against the Spurs.
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