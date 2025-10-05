Wiggins notched 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 12 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic.

Wiggins led the starting lineup in scoring and was one of five Heat players to reach double figures. The veteran forward is likely to take on an increased role in the offense while Tyler Herro recovers from the surgery he underwent Sept. 19 to address left foot and ankle impingement. Wiggins appeared in 60 regular-season games between the Heat and Warriors last season, during which he averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.7 minutes per game.