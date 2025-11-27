Wiggins (hip) chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Bucks.

Wiggins returned to the hardwood after missing the last three games due to a left hip flexor strain, and though he finished well below his season-long averages in both points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (4.8), he wasn't operating with any playing-time restrictions. His return will likely reduce some of the fantasy appeal of Kel'el Ware, who moved to the bench following a three-game run as a starter.