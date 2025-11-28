Wiggins (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins returned from a three-game absence related to this injury Wednesday, finishing with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes. The probable tag suggests that he came out of the game with no notable setbacks, and fantasy managers can go ahead and pencil him into lineups.