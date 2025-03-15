Wiggins amassed 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the Celtics.

Even though Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo should be considered the Heat's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, Wiggins was the one who stepped up Friday and led the team in scoring in this 12-point loss. The veteran forward has adjusted well to life in Miami after being part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, and the numbers back that up. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his eight games since the end of the All-Star break, averaging a robust line of 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing in those eight contests.