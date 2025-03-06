Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Wiggins is in danger of missing his fifth straight contest due to a sprained right ankle. If Wiggins is downgraded to out yet again, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson should continue to receive increased playing time against Minnesota.
More News
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Won't play against Minnesota•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Another absence coming•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Monday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Listed questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful to play against New York•