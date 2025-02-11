Wiggins provided 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 103-85 loss to the Celtics.

Making his Heat debut following the Jimmy Butler trade, Wiggins struggled to make an impact offensively, but his opponent may have had something to do with that -- he managed only four points the last time he faced Boston, while he was still with Golden State, and Miami as a team shot just 33.7 percent on the night. Wiggins also didn't get a chance to start building chemistry with Tyler Herro (illness) on Monday, but once the Heat's lineup is at full strength, the 29-year-old forward's numbers should improve.