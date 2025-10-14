Wiggins ended with six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 24 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Hawks.

Wiggins returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous game due to rest purposes. While it was good to see him out there, his production left a lot to be desired. With Tyler Herro likely to miss up to two months due to foot surgery, Wiggins will need to be a focal point, especially on the offensive end. Consistency and aggression have always been sticking points when it comes to Wiggins' style of play, something the coaching staff will be looking to eradicate this season.