Wiggins finished Tuesday's 122-94 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

The Heat were missing Jaime Jaquez (ankle) Tuesday, but Tyler Herro returned to action. Wiggins' workload was disappointing, but this game was over in a hurry. Despite this dud, Wiggins has been trending up recently with second-round value in nine-category formats over his last seven games with 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.