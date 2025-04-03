Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Wiggins will miss a fourth straight game Thursday as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue. Pelle Larsson will likely see more time on the floor with the one-time NBA champion missing another game for Miami.
