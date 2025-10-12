Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell will get the night off Sunday for the first leg of a back-to-back set. Expect Wiggins to be back for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Jaime Jaquez, Keshad Johnson and Kel'el Ware make up Sunday's starting five.
