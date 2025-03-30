Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to right hamstring tendinopathy. HIs next chance to suit up will come Wednesday at Boston, which is the final game of the club's three-game road trip. Alec Burks (back) and Pelle Larsson are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Wiggins being sidelined.