Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Wiggins is set to miss his fifth consecutive game Saturday due to a nagging hamstring injury. Pelle Larsson has started at small forward in the previous four contests and figures to remain in the starting lineup with the 30-year-old still sidelined. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Monday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Thursday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out, lacks return timetable•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Not with team, out for Saturday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 42 points in win•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 30 points•