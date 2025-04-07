Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran forward will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to right hamstring tendinopathy, though head coach Erik Spoelstra said that he's "very close" to returning, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Bulls. Pelle Larsson will likely continue to receive the starting nod due to Wiggins being sidelined, though Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson are candidates for a bump in minutes.