Wiggins racked up 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was a rough night for the new-look Heat despite all five starters scoring in double figures. Even more surprising, Wiggins failed to make an impact on the defensive end after he averaged 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 68 regular-season appearances for the Heat in 2025-26. The 31-year-old will look to provide more across the board against the Pistons on Friday night.