Wiggins ended with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 loss to Orlando.

Wiggins extended his run of games with double-digit points to eight, and he's averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent over that stretch. The veteran forward has a secondary role on offense for the Heat now, so he's not doing too much in fantasy outside of putting up solid numbers in the points and rebounds categories. He remains a player worth rostering, but his contributions have been far from eye-popping.