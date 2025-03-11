Wiggins ended Monday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets with 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes.

This was only the second time Wiggins failed to reach the 20-point mark in six games since the All-Star break, and the veteran forward seems to be adjusting well to life in Miami. Even though he's been operating as the third scoring option behind Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins remains a valuable fantasy asset across all formats and should be a steady source of points while adding decent totals in other categories.