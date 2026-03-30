Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Strong line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins ended with 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 loss to the Pacers.
Wiggins put together an all-around performance in terms of counting stats, though he did shoot the ball quite poorly. Across 61 appearances this season, Wiggins holds averages of 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers on 47.5 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Sees 20 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Trending toward Monday return•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Out again for Saturday•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Another absence coming•
-
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Absence streak to continue•