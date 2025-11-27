Wiggins chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Bucks.

Wiggins returned to the hardwood in this win over the Bucks, but he did look a bit rusty with his shot following a three-game absence. Wiggins should remain in a starting role as long as he's healthy, and that should reduce some of the fantasy upside of Kel'el Ware, who had been starting in the frontcourt next to Bam Adebayo while Wiggins was out.