Wiggins produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Magic.

Wiggins turned in a solid showing from the field but was unable to find his shooting touch from downtown. Opportunities were spread somewhat evenly amongst the starting five, as he was one of four starters to reach double-digit field-goal attempts. Wiggins should continue to see his fair share of chances on the offensive end with Tyler Herro (ankle) expected to remain sidelined until mid-November.