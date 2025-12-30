Wiggins registered 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 31 minutes during the Heat's 147-123 win over the Nuggets on Monday.

Wiggins finished Monday's game tied for the fourth-most points on the Heat, but it was his defensive prowess that was on full display during the win, with his three blocks and three steals both tying season highs. Over his last five outings, Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game.