Wiggins (hamstring) recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.

The Heat held Wiggins' minutes in check as he returned from a six-game absence due to right hamstring tendinopathy, but the veteran forward produced well across the board, aside from some shaky shooting from the free-throw line. Wiggins apparently steered clear of any setbacks in his return, as the Heat list him as available for their penultimate game of the regular season Friday in New Orleans. Wiggins should be ready to handle a slightly larger workload in his second game back from injury.