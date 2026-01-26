Wiggins (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Wiggins popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest due to a left hamstring injury, but he will be able to play through it. Over his last five appearances, Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.