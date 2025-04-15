Wiggins (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Wiggins has missed seven of the last nine games due to a hamstring issue. Fortunately for Miami, the one-time NBA champion will be available for the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday in Chicago. In 17 games with Miami, the veteran forward has averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc.