Wiggins (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Wiggins will miss his fifth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a sprained right ankle. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
