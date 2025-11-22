Wiggins (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins is considered day-to-day but will miss a second straight game due to hip soreness that cropped up at the end of Wednesday's win over the Warriors. His next chance to suit up will come against Dallas in Miami on Monday. With Nikola Jovic (hip) also sidelined, Miami has been starting Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware in the frontcourt together.