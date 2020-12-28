Bradley played 28 minutes in the Heat's Christmas Day win over the Pelicans after not seeing the floor in Wednesday's opener.

At first, it appeared Bradley may not be in the rotation, but it's likely that his DNP-CD on opening night was the result of conditioning issues after he battled a hamstring injury at the end of the preseason. Bradley saw 28 minutes off the bench on Christmas Day, finishing with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and two made threes. He could have a chance to see increased minutes this week if Jimmy Butler (ankle) misses time. Butler is doubtful to play Tuesday against Milwaukee.