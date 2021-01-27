Bradley (COVID-19 protocols) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing the last eight games, Bradley has finally been given the green light to return for what will be his first action since Jan. 9. He may require a game or two to get back up to speed, but Bradley may be called upon Wednesday with Tyler Herro (neck) questionable and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols) and Goran Dragic (groin) both sidelined. Prior to entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, Bradley averaged 10.0 points and 1.9 made threes in 22.9 minutes per game (seven games).