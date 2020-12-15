Bradley finished with just six points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-92 loss to the Pelicans.

The playing time was nice for Bradley but unfortunately, he failed to make the most of his opportunity. The Heat were without a number of regular rotation guys and so the minutes are not something we should get used to seeing. Not unlike last season, Bradley is likely to have a far greater impact in reality than opposed to fantasy. He can be ignored in all competitive leagues.