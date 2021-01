Bradley (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 30-year-old missed Sunday's practice due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he was cleared to play Monday since he was apparently only dealing with a stomach illness. Bradley is averaging 14.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.0 minutes through four games this season.