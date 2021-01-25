Bradley (COVID-19 protocols) is aiming to return to action Wednesday against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Health and safety protocols will keep Bradley out of an eighth consecutive contest Monday night, but the veteran guard is hopeful that he'll be cleared to play Wednesday on the first half of a back-to-back set. Jimmy Butler is in the same boat for Miami, and whether the pair are actually available Wednesday will likely hinge on their conditioning levels following the lengthy layoff.