Bradley is questionable Thursday against the Clippers due to a right knee contusion.

Bradley is a late addition to the injury report, and it's not clear why he wasn't listed prior. With Goran Dragic (groin) and Jimmy Butler (conditioning) still out, Bradley would presumably still see increased action if available. In 22.1 minutes per game this season, he's averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes.