Bradley is expected to miss at least two weeks after he was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

At this time, Bradley is the only Heat player known to have been infected by the virus, but seven other players (Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Maurice Harkless, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala) were held out of Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Those seven players are all believed to be close contacts of Bradley and are expected to miss up to a week, likely leaving the Heat shorthanded again for Thursday's rematch with the 76ers in Philadelphia. Even if Bradley makes a quick recovery from the virus and clears all protocols, he's unlikely to return to action until late January.