The Heat have ruled Bradley out for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to health and safety protocols, and the veteran guard is also expected to miss additional time beyond this weekend, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The amount of time players subjected to health-related protocols have missed has varied wildly this season, but Wojnarowski's report suggests Bradley has either tested positive for COVID-19 or confirmed as a close contact of an infected person. With that in mind, Bradley will be forced to quarantine for the time being, meaning that he'll likely miss the Heat's back-to-back road games in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Thursday in addition to the Boston contest. Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala are likely the top candidates to replace Bradley in the rotation in the short term.