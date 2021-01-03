Bradley was not at practice Sunday due to health and safety protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bradley is away from the team at the moment due to COVID-19 protocols, which could keep him sidelined for the short term. He could still play in Monday's game against Oklahoma City, but that will be determined by the severity of his situation. Bradley has been off to a nice start with his new team, averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals per game.