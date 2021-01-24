Bradley (COVID-19) won't be available for Monday's game against the Nets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bradley didn't accompany the Heat to Brooklyn for the two-game set with the Nets that began Saturday, as he's still waiting to clear the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Considering Bradley was revealed to have tested positive for the virus rather than having been a close contact of an infected person, he could need additional time beyond Monday to continue his recovery.